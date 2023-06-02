Tenacious D frolic on the beach for their cover of ‘Wicked Game’

Tenacious D have released a recorded version of their viral cover of Chris Isaak‘s ‘Wicked Game’ – check out the video below.

The fan-favourite cover, which was originally performed in December for SiriusXM, comes weeks after the duo of Jack Black and Kyle Gass released their first new track in five years titled ‘Video Games’.

Directed by longtime collaborator Taylor Stephens, the video for the track features both Black and Gass frolicking by the sea while wearing their undergarments. It’s a homage to the original video of the 1989 hit which featured Isaak and model Helena Christensen.

Advertisement

Their previous single, ‘Video Games’, was released last month. In a press release, the band shared that the song is “about growing up and leaving childish things behind… but then realising that video games are more than just mindless toys. In fact, they can be a true expression of huge ideas that belong in the pantheon of great works of art!”

The band will be performing ‘Video Games’ at The Game Awards concert on June 25 at the Hollywood Bowl in California. They are currently finishing up a tour in the US, after which they’ll bring their live show to Europe. The European leg of the tour includes their first show in the UK since 2019.

You can see the full list of dates below and buy tickets here and here.

Attention D-ciples! The Spicy Meatball Tour is HERE and Pre-Sale starts NOW!

We are hitting Atlanta, Chesterfield, Kansas City and New Orleans in the Spring!

Artist Presale starts NOW (PW: SPICY)

Public on-sale is Friday, December 9th (10AM local)https://t.co/l4ZLLFnwL1 pic.twitter.com/M52AzbwjZb — Tenacious D (@tenaciousd) December 7, 2022

Tenacious D and The Spicy Meatball European tour dates are:

Advertisement

JUNE

2 – Rock im Park, Nuremberg, Germany

3 – Rock Am Ring, Nürburg, Germany

4 – Forum Karlin, Prague, Czech Republic

6 – Sporthalle, Hamburg, Germany

7 – Zitadelle, Berlin, Germany

8 – Nova Rock Festival, Nickelsdorf, Austria

10 – Carroponte, Milan, Italy

12 – The Hall, Zurich, Switzerland

13 – Forest National, Brussels, Belgium

14 – AHOY RTM, Rotterdam, Netherlands

16 – O2 Arena, London, UK

Black, meanwhile, recently found unexpected success with a song he performed as Bowser for The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Last month, the song ‘Peaches’, which Bowser sings to Princess Peach, voiced by Anya Taylor-Joy, debuted at Number 83 on the chart with 5.8million US streams and 6,000 downloads in its first week. The music video for the song has also clocked up over 18million views, according to Billboard.