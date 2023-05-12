Tenacious D share first new song in five years, ‘Video Games’

Tenacious D have dropped their first new original song in five years, titled ‘Video Games’.

The country-tinged track is Jack Black and Kyle Gass’s first song since their 2018 album ‘Post-Apocalyptico’ and clocks in at just over a minute.

“It’s about growing up and leaving childish things behind… but then realising that video games are more than just mindless toys,” the band said in a press release. “In fact, they can be a true expression of huge ideas that belong in the pantheon of great works of art!

“It’s about time someone defended the honor and integrity of this bold new horizon. Leave it to the greatest band in the world…Tenacious D!!!”

The accompanying animated music video was directed by the creative team of Oney Plays, featuring co-directors Adam Paloian (SpongeBob SquarePants) and Chris “Oney” O’Neill. The visuals depict Black and Gass as video game characters, with the latter frequently meeting his demise throughout the clip.

“I have only been to two concerts in my life, and they were both Tenacious D shows,” said O’Neill. “It’s a real honor to work with Jack and Kyle, although I do feel bad about shooting Kyle’s penis off via animation.” [via Consequence Of Sound]

Paloian added: “It was fun throwing Jack and Kyle’s characters into different video game worlds; we tried to make use of every shot by cramming in gags and references to classic games from our childhood.”

Check out ‘Video Games’ below:

Tenacious D are currently finishing up a tour in the US, after which they will be bringing their live show to Europe. The European leg of the tour includes their first show in the UK since 2019.

You can see the full list of dates below and buy tickets here and here.

JUNE

6 – Sporthalle, Hamburg, Germany

7 – Zitadelle, Berlin, Germany

8 – Nova Rock Festival, Nickelsdorf, Austria

10 – Carroponte, Milan, Italy

12 – The Hall, Zurich, Switzerland

13 – Forest National, Brussels, Belgium

14 – AHOY RTM, Rotterdam, Netherlands

16 – O2 Arena, London, UK

Black, meanwhile, recently found unexpected success with a song he performed as Bowser for The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Last month, the song ‘Peaches’, which Bowser sings to Princess Peach, voiced by Anya Taylor-Joy, debuted at Number 83 on the chart with 5.8million US streams and 6,000 downloads in its first week. The music video for the song has also clocked up over 18million views, according to Billboard.