Tenacious D’s Kyle Gass has reworked Ramones record ‘I Wanna Be Sedated’ into a COVID vaccination anthem.

Changing the words of the punk classic to encourage people to get their vaccination jab, Gass sings: “Twenty, twenty, twenty-four hours from now/ I’m getting vaccinated/ Waited so long that I wrote down this song/ I’m getting vaccinated.”

The comedic musician has accompanied the spoof with a video that features cameos from Evanescence singer Amy Lee, Danko Jones, Toto’s Steve Lukather and many others.

Gass’ Tenacious D bandmate Jack Black also makes an appearance dressed in doctor’s scrubs and holding a pair of giant needles. You can watch the video below.

Elsewhere, a Florida gig promoter has come up with a way of making sure that as many fans as possible attending an upcoming punk show have been vaccinated.

Paul Williams of Leadfoot Productions is putting on a gig at VFW Post #39 in St. Petersburg, Florida on June 26, featuring performances from Teenage Bottlerocket, MakeWar and Rutterkin.

In a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Williams has instituted a price of $18 per ticket for those who have been fully vaccinated, and $999.99 for those who haven’t.

“We’re just trying to do a show safely,” Williams told WFTS. “And they should go out and get vaccinated to protect themselves and their families and their community.”

Meanwhile, Jack Black delivered his own take on the ‘WAP’ dance challenge last year, showing off some serious commitment to the cause.

Dressed in a pair of Speedos, Black left very little to the imagination as he twerked for the camera while being doused with water in his own back garden.