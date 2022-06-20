Tennessee secretary of state arrested for DUI while leaving Bonnaroo festival

Tennessee’s secretary of state was arrested on charges of driving under the influence (DUI) on Friday (June 17) after leaving the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival 2022.

READ MORE: 20 festivals to look forward to in 2022

Tre Hargett, who has served as the secretary of state since 2009, was taken into custody at Coffee County Jail around 1.30am local time (by that time: Saturday, June 18) and released six hours later on $2,000 bail (£1,634), as reported by the Associated Press.

Hargett said that he regretted his actions at the Manchester, Tennessee festival. He said in a statement: “On Friday night after leaving the Bonnaroo Music Festival, I was stopped by the Tullahoma Police Department and subsequently arrested for DUI.

Advertisement

“Driving Under the Influence is a serious matter, and I regret the circumstances that led to my arrest. I respect law enforcement and will trust the legal process as we move forward.”

The Republican politician is due back in court on July 14.

In a statement to WKRN, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) said of Hargett’s arrest: “MADD is appalled every time someone makes the wrong and extremely dangerous choice to drive impaired. It is a crime. When an elected official decides to drive impaired, their actions not only threaten the lives of innocent people but also undermine the very laws and protections they are sworn to uphold. They must be held accountable – no exceptions and no excuses.

“Mr. Hargett is uniquely positioned to help educate and protect Tennessee residents and visitors from the tragedies caused by someone’s choice to drive impaired, and we welcome his help in advancing MADD’s mission to eliminate this 100 per cent preventable crime. MADD will monitor this case.”

Bonnaroo’s Friday night performers included J.Cole, The War On Drugs and The Chicks as well as late nights sets by Disclosure and King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard.

Advertisement

In related news, Jack Antonoff hosted a SuperJam at this year’s Bonnaroo in which he played a guest-filled set of songs released in his birth year of 1984.

During the set, the Bleachers musician was joined by a host of guest vocalists including Carly Rae Jepsen, CHVRCHES‘ Lauren Mayberry, Claud, Japanese Breakfast and more.

Kicking off with a cover of Van Halen‘s ‘Jump’ with Claud, Mayberry covered a pair of Madonna songs with Antonoff before covers from the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Prince, The Smiths and more were rolled out.