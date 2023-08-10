Testament and Sepultura add joint Singapore show to Asia tour dates

American thrash metal veterans Testament and Brazilian metal icons Sepultura have announced a joint concert in Singapore this September.

Singaporean concert promoter Street Noise SG announced the joint concert on social media earlier this week, dubbing it ‘Titans Unleashed’. The concert will also feature a performance from Japanese metal outfit Hell Freezes Over.

The concert is set to take place on September 28 at the Singtel Waterfront Theatre, Esplanade from 6pm onwards.

Advertisement

It will mark the first time that all three bands have performed in Singapore. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

The show will also be the only time that Testament and Sepultura perform together as part of their separate Asia tours this year. Check out their list of shows below.

Testament’s Asia 2023 tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER:

21 – The Bay Strikes Back – Quezon City, Philippines

23 – Zepp Driver City – Tokyo, Japan

24 – Zepp Driver City – Tokyo, Japan

28 – Singtel Waterfront Theatre – Singapore

30 – Zepp KL – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

OCTOBER:

01 – Hammersonic Afterparty – Jakarta, Indonesia

Sepultura’s Asia 2023 tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER:

28 – Singtel Waterfront Theatre – Singapore

31 – Jogjarockarta Festival – Jogjakarta, Indonesia

Advertisement

Sepultura most recently released their 17th studio album ‘Sepulquarta’ in 2021. Testament, on the other hand, 13th album ‘Titans of Creation’ in 2020.