Teyana Taylor announces her final tour before retirement

Teyana Taylor has announced plans for her final tour before retirement.

The singer took to Instagram to announce ‘The Last Rose Petal Tour’, a 12-city farewell jaunt which kicks off in San Francisco on November 7.

“How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard,” Taylor wrote. “However for every goodbye God makes the next hello closer. Come out and watch me, leave it all out on the stage… One last time… Just for you & as my last rose petal falls, I say farewell.”

Tickets for the shows go on sale tomorrow (September 24) and can be purchased here.

Last year, following her third release ‘The Album’, Taylor announced she was retiring from music. However, later she clarified that the announcement was a “warning” to her record label, saying “I constantly feel alone, I’m constantly feel under-appreciated, I constantly feel failed…there is literally no push.”

But earlier this year she confirmed to Cam Newton’s BET series Sip ‘N Smoke, that she was retiring for good.

“At the end of the day, I’m a mom first,” she explained. “A mom, a wife, a woman. And I think for me, I put in a lot of work. I work very, very hard. So, If you feel unheard and unseen-like how I said earlier with my husband. He sees me, he hears me.

“I take that shit serious. Everything I do. So if you’re my husband or I’m signed, everybody that I’m aligned with should see me. They should hear me. They should feel me. If you don’t see me, hear me, or feel me, it’s a dub for you.”

Taylor also recently revealed she underwent emergency surgery after she discovered lumps in her breast.