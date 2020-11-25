Teyana Taylor has criticised Grammys bosses for failing to shortlist any female artists in the Best R&B Album category for next year’s awards.

The nominations were unveiled on Tuesday, with John Legend’s ‘Bigger Love’, Giveon’s ‘Take Time’, ‘All Rise’ by Gregory Porter, ‘To Feel Love/d ‘by Luke James and Ant Clemons’ ‘Happy 2 Be’ Here all receiving nods for Best R&B Album.

But Teyana, who released her third record ‘The Album’ earlier this year, was among those to criticise their omission from the list.

Sharing the Recording Academy’s nominations , she wrote on Twitter: “Y’all was better off just saying best MALE R&B ALBUM cause all I see is dick in this category.”

Responding to one fan who jumped to her defence, she wrote: “HA! i don’t think anyone should ever be mad about these things. we are all hella blessed to do what we do and have so many fans affirming us daily, at shows, when we drop projects! stress makes you sick why you want me to be mad pookiepie!!”

Teyana’s comments come after The Weeknd also called out the Grammys when he failed to receive any nominations for his latest album, ‘After Hours’.

Posting on Twitter, he said the Grammys “remain corrupt” and that the organisation “owe me, my fans and the industry transparency”.

Responding to The Weeknd’s tweet, in a statement provided to Rolling Stone, Recording Academy Chair Harvey Mason Jr. said, “We understand that the Weeknd is disappointed at not being nominated. I was surprised and can empathise with what he’s feeling.

“His music this year was excellent, and his contributions to the music community and broader world are worthy of everyone’s admiration. Unfortunately, every year, there are fewer nominations than the number of deserving artists.

“All Grammy nominees are recognised by the voting body for their excellence, and we congratulate them all,” Mason Jr. concluded.

The recording academy is yet to respond to Teyana’s criticism.

The nominations for the 2021 Grammys were announced yesterday (November 24), with Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Billie Eilish receiving the most nods.

Notably, Swift and Lipa have been nominated for Album of the Year for ‘Folklore’ and ‘Future Nostalgia’ respectively.