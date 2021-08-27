Teyana Taylor shares she had emergency surgery to remove lumps from her breasts

Teyana Taylor has revealed she underwent emergency surgery after she discovered lumps in her breast.

Taylor’s reality television show We Got Love: Teyana and Iman, following her life with husband Iman Shumpert, saw the ‘Rose In Harlem’ singer open up about the surgery in its most recent episode, titled ‘A Family Emergency’.

As reported by Billboard, Taylor’s surgeon, Dr. Altman, had to perform a “complicated” surgery to remove some of her breast tissue, described as “dense”, so samples could be sent to pathology. The results came back all clear.

“I just want this to be the last time I go through this,” Taylor said. “Cancer runs through my family, so it’s a scary thing both for me and Iman.”

However, she was told that she wouldn’t be able to physically lift up her two children – 5-year-old Junie and 11-month-old Rue – for at least six weeks due the surgery impacting her chest and underarms.

Once she returned to her home in Atlanta and reunited with her children, she said, “I accept every single body scar, everything that comes with mommy-hood, but the changes – physically, mentally, emotionally, it’s crazy. As mummies, we really are super-women.

“It’s been a rough year for me, but I feel like I, like, overcame it and I did a great job of balancing everything, trying to be mommy, trying to be wife, trying to be entrepreneur and everything else I have going on. I just want to enjoy this moment and try not to think of the negative.”

Last year, following her third release ‘The Album’, Taylor announced she was retiring from music. However, later she clarified that the announcement was a “warning” to her record labelo, saying “I constantly feel alone, I’m constantly feel under-appreciated, I constantly feel failed…there is literally no push.”