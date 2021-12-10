Thai artist Numcha teams with Sunset Rollercoaster’s Kuo for Christmas single ‘Merry Midnight’

Thai singer-songwriter Numcha and Kuo, frontman of the Taiwanese rock band Sunset Rollercoaster, have teamed up for the Christmas-themed track ‘Merry Midnight’.

The dreamy single arrived on major streaming services via NewEchoes on Thursday (December 9) alongside a romantic music video. It depicts a couple who live in different timelines but are eager to meet each other on Christmas night through different time dimensions.

Watch the music video below

Advertisement

“Having the opportunity to work with Kuo on this project was a wonderful experience since he’s an incredible artist and a wonderful person,” Numcha said of her collaborator, real name Tseng Kuo-Hung, in a press release.

“We shared a lot of ideas, both lyrically and instrumentally. Kuo was extremely professional; he nailed the project real fast and made everything look easy.”

The Bangkok-based Numcha – real name Numchacha Chukate – has released a string of pop-driven singles she debuted with the track ‘Keep Cold’ in 2019.

In 2020, she launched the singles ‘Dirty Shoes’ and ‘Kryptonite’. Prior to ‘Merry Midnight’, the Thai musician had released the songs ‘April Loop’ and ‘Butterfly’ earlier this year. In June, Numcha also featured in a collaborative track called ‘Real Eyes’ featuring fellow Thai artists Motley Flower and Pae Arak.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, earlier this year Sunset Rollercoaster released a live concert video titled TYPHOON RIDERS which sees the band showcasing their 2020 album ‘Soft Storm’ at the Taiwanese music venue Legacy Taipei.