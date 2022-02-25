Thai band Gym and Swim return with new single ‘Say Hello’

Thai electro-pop act Gym and Swim have made their comeback with their latest release, ‘Say Hello’.

First released on Wednesday (February 23) on all major streaming platforms, the new single is described by the band as a “simple love song”. It offers the perspective of being separated from a loved one and relieving the longing by occasionally reaching out to them.

The theme is repeatedly emphasised from beginning to end, as vocalist Chalerm sings “I say hello to her sometimes / My heart still had her inside” throughout the track.

The quintet also launched a music video for the love anthem, where a woman is seen alone on a hill at sunset.

Watch the ‘Say Hello’ music video below.

‘Say Hello’ is the five-piece outfit’s first release of the year. It will also be part of their forthcoming album, along with previously released singles ‘SONG4U’ and ‘Arizona’ in the last two years.

Gym and Swim – composed of Chalerm, Hobb (bass), Terk (guitar), Mudmee (drums) and Pong (guitar/synth) – released their 11-track debut album ‘SeaSick’ in 2016. They also put out the EP ‘Amazing PingPong Show’, which featured their collaborative single with Taiwanese synth-pop band Sunset Rollercoaster titled ‘Don’t Leave Me Behind’.