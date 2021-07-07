Thai band Slot Machine aim to heal hearts with new song ‘Chai No Chai’

Thai rock trio Slot Machine have dropped their latest single, ‘Chai No Chai’ yesterday (July 6).

The new track offers an optimistic message of encouragement. Its accompanying music video follows the story of three young friends from the countryside who support and stay with each other, no matter the situation.

The band intend for ‘Chai No Chai’ to act as a form of healing for suffering hearts, they wrote on their YouTube channel.

Watch the music video for ‘Chai No Chai’ here:

‘Chai No Chai’, the trio’s first release of the year, was written by vocalist Foet Karinyawat Durongjirakan with the help of songwriter Thitiwat Rongthong.

Prior to the release of ‘Chai No Chai’, Slot Machine shared their second English-language album entitled ‘Third Eye View’ in 2020. The 14-track record included songs like ‘Bangkok’, ‘Hummingbird’, ‘G.O.D. (Group of Death)’ and ‘Siren Song’. They also dropped the Thai EP version of the album in the same year.

Slot Machine made their debut in 2004 with their self-titled album. Throughout the span of their career, they have released eight albums and several EPs and singles. The group have also worked with a number of foreign acts like Scott Moffatt of The Moffatts, and Grammy Award-winning producer Steve Lillywhite, who produced their first all-English album in 2016.

The band have undergone several lineup changes. Currently, they are comprised of Foet (vocals), Gak Atirath Pintong (bass) and Vit Janevit Chanpanyawong (guitar).