Thai hardcore outfit Whispers announce European tour with UK band Mourning

Thai hardcore outfit Whispers have announced a 2022 European tour with UK band Mourning.

The tour will see the two bands playing nine shows spanning across the month of September, starting in Scotland, before heading to England, Wales, Belgium, Holland, Switzerland and ending with two shows in France.

Whispers and Mourning will be playing at Glasgow’s Audiolounge, London’s Boom and Newport’s The Cab. Check out the full venue list below.

Advertisement

Whispers most recently dropped a 6-track EP, ‘Narok Bon Din’ in February of last year. In a four star review here at NME, Azzief Khaliq wrote: “The five-piece’s sound is brutal and uncompromising, dragging the listener through a hellscape of metallic riffing and massive breakdowns, propelled by hard-hitting drumming and a coruscating vocal performance.”

The Thai outfit will be playing a show in Kuala Lumpur and Singapore on Aug 12 and Aug 13 respectively before heading to Europe.

For the Malaysian show, regional hardcore bands in Lost Control, Destiny, Losing End, Rage Point, Eat Shit And Die and Fuel will be performing with them at Angkasa.

Destiny, Fuel and Losing End will join Whispers for the Singaporean leg, alongside Singaporean hardcore band Constitution who will be performing their debut show on that night, at Room 0416.

Here are the confirmed dates and venues for Whispers’ European tour:

Sep 1 – Glasgow, Scotland – Audiolounge

Sept 2 – Leeds, England – Boom

Sept 3 – Newport, Wales – The Cab

Sept 4 – London, England – New Cross Inn

Sept 5 – Ghent, Belgium – Asgaard

Sept 6 – Geleen, Holland – De Meister

Sept 8 – Geneva, Switzerland – Le Groove

Sept 9 – Montpellier, France – Secret Place

Sept 10 – La Rochelle, France – Spread of Rage