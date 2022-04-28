Thai indie band Rosalyn explore toxic relationships on new single, ‘Spin’

Thai indie band Rosalyn have released their latest single, ‘Spin’.

Released on streaming platforms on Thursday (April 28) via record label NewEchoes, the lush single – produced by Gym and Swim and Plastic Plastic producer Pokpong – is accompanied by a music video starring Thai actress and model Nutnicha Luanganunkun.

The video sees Luananunkun alone in a room, slowly driven to madness, eventually culminating in her destroying and setting her belongings on fire.

Watch the music video for ‘Spin’ below.

Like its music video, ‘Spin’ touches upon the negative effects that a toxic relationship has on a person. “What’s the matter with you / Your insecurity is driving me insane,” the band sing.

‘Spin’ marks the band’s first release of the year, and a preview of their upcoming debut album, ‘Skin’. The album is scheduled for release in June per a press release, although a specific date has yet to be announced.

‘Skin’ – which was written in a beach cabin in the height of the coronavirus pandemic – will reportedly follow the theme of lust and longing for human connection after being isolated for so long.

Rosalyn made their debut in 2019 with the singles, ‘LoverFriend’ and ‘Roxy’, followed by 2020’s ‘Solitude Is Love’ and ‘Desire’ and last year’s ‘The Deja Vu’ and ‘Vanish’.