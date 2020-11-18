Thai indie pop band YONLAPA share teary new music video for ‘Sweetest Cure’

Thai indie pop band YONLAPA have dropped a music video for their single ‘Sweetest Cure’, from their debut EP ‘First Trip’.

Directed by Tokyo-based filmmaker Murata Shuhey, the video premiered on YouTube late Sunday (November 15). The Chiang Mai band told NME the director was a “big fan” of the band, who in turn piqued their interest in his filmmaking.

“We had talked to each other and the chemistry between us is very matched,” the band said in an email. “He’s such a great guy who is talented. So we just decided to let him make the music video for ‘Sweetest Cure’ for us.”

Watch the video, which the band say is about a woman searching for a “cure” to her problems, below.

‘Sweetest Cure’ is the first track on YONLAPA’s upcoming EP ‘First Trip’, which was briefly available for pre-order from October 26 to November 10.

The song was written by a friend, YONLAPA said. “And then we brainstormed the lyrics within our team to make the song complete. Each of the members gave their own ideas and style of music.

“We just blended the feelings of sadness and happiness to complete the song.”

Formed in 2018, YONLAPA consist of Yonlapa Pienpanassak (Noina) on vocals and guitar, lead guitarist and synth player Arnuphap Foeilung (Gunn), Nawin Raknaisil (Nawin) on Bass, and drummer Chalanthorn Soontornpitak (Fewchy).