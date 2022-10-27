Thai noise rockers Hariguem Zaboy announce show in Singapore this November

Thai noise rockers Hariguem Zaboy have announced a performance in Singapore this November.

Organised by promoters North East Social Club, Hariguem Zaboy are set to play in Singapore on November 12 at L5 @ GRID. The Thai band will perform alongside post-rock veterans Amateur Takes Control, as well as Singaporean shoegaze outfit Cosmic Child.

Advertisement

Limited presale tickets run for $28.50, while general tickets will go for $34.50. Get yours here.

Hariguem Zaboy’s most recent release was the 2021 record ‘John Young Sandwich’. Featuring a discordant, abrasive sound adjacent to acts such as Pavement and Sonic Youth, the album featured a 15-song tracklist, which included their previous single ‘(She Loves Her) Expensive Hairstyle’, alongside other cuts including ‘The Dell’ and ‘No Services’. The album also spawned a music video for the track ‘Mind Triggers’.

‘John Young Sandwich’ marks the quartet’s third record. It follows their 2017 album ‘Kart’, and their 2014 debut full-length ‘Thick Mink’.

The band are also scheduled to play later in December as part of Sugar Pipehole Mini Festival which will take place at Livecore Bearing 43. Singapore’s Blush will be part of the line-up alongside fellow acts including Khana Bierbood, Desktop Error, Dogwhine and Death of Heather.

Hariguem Zaboy formed in 2013 in Bangkok. The band currently consists of vocalist and guitarist Jar, guitarist Naparn, bassist Benz, and drummer Golf.