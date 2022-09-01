Thai pop duo HYBS arrive with debut album, ‘Making Steak’

Thai indie pop duo HYBS have dropped their debut album, ‘Making Steak’.

Released today (September 1), the album features an eight-song tracklist, including four singles which preceded the record: ‘Ride’, ‘Dancing With My Phone’, ‘Go Higher’, and ‘Killer’. New tracks include the groovy cut ‘Run Away’, and the ballad ‘Prettiest To Me’.

Listen to ‘Making Steak’ below:

Advertisement

The duo are also slated to hold a launch show for the record later this month. The show will take place on September 9 at Bangkok’s Lido Connect Hall 3. Tickets to the launch show will be reserved for presale purchasers of physical copies of ‘Making Steak’.

HYBS will be playing a series of festivals in Thailand later in the year. These include November’s VERY Festival – where they will join a lineup including Boy Pablo, Franz Ferdinand and Phum Viphurit – and December’s Big Mountain Festival, which will include notable Thai artists such as MILLI, F.HERO, H3F, Taitosmith and more.

The band are also scheduled to play a slew of international dates in the upcoming months. HYBS will play in Japan for September’s Inspire Tokyo at Yoyogi Stadium, in a line-up that includes Japanese folk artist Yuta Orisaka.

Meanwhile, the band will play two festivals in Korea. These are Zandari Festa on September 3, joining acts including Say Sue Me, Meaningful Stone and Taiwanese band KST, and October’s DMZ Peace Train Festival, which will feature artists such as K-indie group Nerd Connection, and pansori pop band Leenalchi.