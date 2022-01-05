Thai rapper 1MILL is a cowboy in ‘What I Been On’ music video

Thai rapper 1MILL has shared a new music video for ‘What I Been On’.

READ MORE: The 25 best Asian albums of 2021

The track – first released as part of his 2021 album ‘NGU 2’ – comes with a cinematic music video, in the style of old Western films, where 1MILL plays a leather-clad cowboy. The opening sequence of the video sees him executing a bandit before returning to his headquarters on horseback.

The rest of the video sees him rapping on a porch, accompanied by a goat, dining with the rest of his crew, and practicing his shooting skills. The heavily stylized music video was directed by Fedz KiiD and produced by Vibin Yello Productions.

Advertisement

Watch the music video for ‘What I Been On’ below.

‘NGU 2’, released in early October, features previously released ‘Price Tag’, ‘CHEESE’, ‘MAIJING’, ‘MAFUCKA’ and ‘Go Mode’. The album serves as a direct continuation of his 2019 debut record ‘NGU’.

On Christmas Day (December 25), the rapper released a new single, ‘CHANGE’, accompanied by a video depicting 1MILL rapping against the city’s skyline. Per an Instagram post, 1MILL has confirmed that the track will appear on an upcoming EP, ‘ONLY1’.

Further details surrounding the ‘ONLY1’ have yet to be announced, including its release date.

Advertisement

1MILL made his debut in 2019 with the singles ‘Trap Anthem’ and ‘RIP’. He has released a total of three studio albums so far.