Thai rapper AUTTA releases melancholic music video for ‘We’ll Finally’ featuring Greasy Cafe

Thai rapper AUTTA has released the music video for his latest single ‘สุดท้ายแล้วเราจะ (We’ll Finally)’ featuring folk rockers Greasy Cafe.

The new music video was released on August 10 via label Yupp! Entertainment, telling the story of an older man preparing to attend a funeral as AUTTA raps, “In the end we will forget all the answers and ones waiting for us / In the end, we will forget the warmth of an embrace and the taste of lips / In the end we will forget all comforting words and threats.”

Watch the music video for ‘สุดท้ายแล้วเราจะ (We’ll Finally)’ below.

Advertisement

The single is AUTTA’s second release this year, following ‘ไม่ว่างมองฟ้า’ featuring Pratyamic and K.AGLET in April. The rapper has yet to release an EP or album, but has released nine solo singles to date starting with his 2019 debut track ‘ชายหน้ามึน’.

In 2020, AUTTA collaborated on two singles for Def Jam Thailand, ‘Mai Chob’ with fellow rapper ZiggaRice and ‘Por-D’ with YOUNGBONG and Nui Wirayapa, as part of the label’s Compilation Thai School Vol. 1 compilation album.

AUTTA has already been announced as one of the performers at the upcoming Big Mountain Festival set to take place this December 10 and 11 at The Ocean Khao Yai in Pak Chong District, Thailand. AUTTA will join 88rising artist MILLI alongside some of Thai music’s most prominent acts including Phum Viphurit, Billkin, F.HERO, Three Man Down, H3F, Taitosmith and more.

The first wave of early bird sales for the festival will be held on September 1 and 2. Tickets will be available at THB1,600, with early bird ticket buyers given the option to pay in three instalments should the purchase be made on September 1.