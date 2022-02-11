Thai shoegaze quartet Death Of Heather share heavy new single, ‘Pretty Things’

Thai shoegaze outfit Death Of Heather have shared a heavy new single, ‘Pretty Things’.

The track was released on Thursday night (February 10), and marks the quartet’s first single since 2020.

Its accompanying music video depicts a boy under the influence of substances, who develops a love-hate relationship with his addiction after he realises that the euphoria he experiences while intoxicated isn’t real.

This sentiment is further accentuated by the track’s lyrics: “I fail to see things / I feel dumb / All pretty things are fake“.

Watch the music video for ‘Pretty Things’ below.

‘Pretty Things’ sees Death Of Heather trade in their usual mellow dream pop for a heavier sound, this time relying on harsher fuzz and distortion pedals and deafening drums for its opening riff and chorus.

‘Pretty Things’ marks Death Of Heather’s first release since they dropped their self-titled debut album in November 2020. The album featured previously released singles ‘Living Slow Disaster’ and ‘I Can Tell’.

‘Pretty Things’ also ushers in a new era for Death Of Heather, who have signed with Thai label Smallroom Music. The band have said on social media that they have more music coming soon, although it is unclear if the four-piece plan to release an album or EP this year.