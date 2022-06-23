Thai shoegazers Death Of Heather to play Malaysia and Singapore on their first Southeast Asia tour

Thailand’s Death Of Heather have announced their first-ever Southeast Asia tour with dates in Malaysia and Singapore.

The shoegaze quartet will kick off the tour with two appearances at Northern Music Festival in Penang, Malaysia on July 1 and 2 before making their way southwards with dates in Ipoh, Kuala Lumpur and Johor. They will then cap their tour with a show at Singapore’s Treble Cube on July 9.

In a statement to Unite Asia, the band shared their excitement about the tour: “This is the first time we’re doing a small run outside of Thailand. We’re very excited about this adventure and look forward to new experiences and playing with amazing local bands too!”

Tickets for Northern Music Festival are available here. Those interested in attending Death Of Heather’s other shows will have to contact local organisers Room Affect, Merdekarya, Malaya Roll and APCHC for ticketing details.

The tour announcement comes hot on the heels of the news that Death Of Heather will support US blackgaze band Deafheaven when they perform a headline show in Bangkok in August.

Death Of Heather shared their most recent single ‘Pretty Things’ in February. It was the band’s first new material since 2020 when they dropped their self-titled debut album, which featured the songs ‘Living Slow Disaster’ and ‘I Can Tell’.

‘Pretty Things’ was the band’s first release with Thai label Smallroom Music. The band have since shared on social media that they have more music coming soon.

The dates for Death Of Heather’s Southeast Asia tour are:

JULY

Friday 1 – Penang, Malaysia, Soundmaker Studio

Saturday 2 – Penang, Malaysia, Northern Music Festival

Monday 4 – Ipoh, Malaysia, Dream Projects

Wednesday 6 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Merdekarya

Friday 8 – Johor Bahru, Malaysia, Rockin Jamz Hall

Saturday 9 – Singapore, Treble Cube