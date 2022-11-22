Thai singer Jeff Satur announces first solo concert in Singapore

Thai singer and actor Jeff Satur will be visiting Singapore next year for his first solo concert entitled Jeff Satur – Live On Saturn.

Organiser Mode Entertainment revealed details of the show on social media today (November 22), happening on February 18, 8pm at Gateway Theatre. Tickets sales will begin on November 24, 10am SGT via sistic.com.sg, the Sistic mobile app and Sistic agent, partners or box office.

VVIP and VIP tickets, which include solo and group photo opportunities, respectively, will be available in limited quantities. Both tiers, along with CAT1 pass holders, will also gain access to the exclusive pre-show soundcheck.

Advertisement

Other ticket information such as prices and other tiers, as well as guest performers and more, are yet to be disclosed.

Prior to this solo tour, the singer embarked on a world tour along with his fellow cast members of Boys Love series KinnPorsche. They went on a five-leg tour in Singapore, South Korea, the Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan throughout September to October this year. More dates will be unveiled soon, with stops in more Asian cities, Europe, North America, Latin America and South America.

Satur made his music debut in 2013 with the track ‘Lokteak’. He went on to release several tracks throughout the years, including ‘Hide’, ‘Surreal’, ‘Goodbye is Not Goodbye’ and ‘Comedy’. His most recent songs include the KinnPorsche soundtrack, his self-composed single ‘Why Don’t You Stay’ as well as the new releases ‘Fade’ and ‘Stranger’.