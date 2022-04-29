Thai singer Patrickananda drops debut EP ‘LAVNDR’

Thai pop/R&B artist Patrickananda has released his debut EP, ‘LAVNDR’.

The record arrived today (April 29) on all major streaming platforms via Warner Music Thailand subsidiary D.U.M.B. Recordings. It features six songs, including previously released singles ‘Everyday’, ‘Oasis’, ‘Lavender’ and ‘O’.

Listen to the full EP here:

The week of the EP’s release, the artist dropped two teasers for the newer tracks ‘Exit’ and ‘Eyes’, which could hint at possible music video releases. The black-and-white visual for ‘Exit’ has the singer leaning on the wall of an enclosed walkway, while in the clip for ‘Eyes’, a woman joins Patricknanda to share sweet moments.

Patrickananda is launching the EP with a pop-up exhibition also titled ‘LAVNDR’. Running until May 8 at the CentralWorld Bangkok shopping complex, the showcase carries the theme “growth | bloom | wither | fade”. He will be performing two songs from the EP to exhibit attendees on May 1.

Patrickananda – real name Ananda Chuensomsong – launched his music career in 2019 with his debut single ‘Polaroid’. He has since put out several singles, including the solo track ‘Kong Glai’ and his collaboration with fellow singer Ninew called ‘IG Story’.

The EP ‘LAVNDR’ is about his most recent, “long” relationship, the artist said in an interview with the publication Madan in February.