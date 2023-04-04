Thai singer Zom Marie drops first single on High Cloud Entertainment

Thai singer Zom Marie has joined High Cloud Entertainment and collaborated with the label’s founder F.HERO on a new single.

The upbeat pop-rock single ‘ดวงสุขเข้า ดวงเขาแทรก (Voodoo)’ dropped today (April 4) with a music video that sees Zom Marie, as a fortune-teller and palm reader, give advice to a woman who’s unlucky in love. Watch it below:

Advertisement

Known for ’90s-inspired songwriting and particularly for sad songs about unrequited love, Zom Marie – real name Marie Eugenie Le Lay – said in a statement that she wanted to work on a new album with songs that were happier, even if they were still about the same subject.

Zom Marie’s debut High Cloud single was written with HENS and features contributions from Ben of the band LUSS, who helped with the punk-rock feel of the track, and High Cloud founder F.HERO, who helped write and coach Zom Marie through the rap part of the song.

Zom Marie’s signing with High Cloud Entertainment makes her labelmates with Pimrypie, Boom Boom Cash, Txrbo and Bear Knuckle, just to name a few. She previously released music through Universal Music Thailand, including her two 2022 projects: the ‘Handle With Care’ English EP and ‘La Lune’ Thai-language album.

The 30-year-old Thai-French artist has collaborated with fellow Thai artists Billikin, Oat Pramote, LazyLoxy and more and contributed several popular songs to television and film soundtracks. Outside of music, she is also known as a lifestyle YouTuber.