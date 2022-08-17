Thailand’s 808 Festival to return in December

Thailand’s dance music festival 808 Festival will be returning in December 2022.

Recently, the festival took to Instagram to announce its 9th edition, which will take place between 9 and 11 December. The simple post featured the festival logo and dates against a colourful backdrop. No details concerning the festival’s lineup or ticketing have been released yet.

The festival was last held on 11 and 12 December 2020 at Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Pattaya. Each of the festival’s two days was curated by different dance promoters: Rare Festival took over programming for 11 December and featured DJs such as Carnage, Kayzo, 4B, K?D, and Ben Nicky, while Rave Culture took over programming for 12 December and featured sets from Andrew Rayel, KEVU, MORTEN, Sandro Silva, Sub Zero Project, Vini Vici and W&W.

Previously, the festival has featured guests such as Zedd, Calvin Harris, and Skrillex.

The event is the latest announcement of a dance music event taking place in Southeast Asia. Recently, Singapore’s Hype Records also announced Hypeworld Festival in October, which will feature Dutch DJ duo Yellow Claw and MORTEN among other artists to be announced in the future.

Singaporean electronic music festival ZoukOut also announced its first edition since 2018, featuring headliners Tiësto and Zedd among other soon-to-be-announced DJs.

Other music events taking place in Thailand include SEVENTEEN, Justin Bieber, Maho Rasop Festival which will feature DIIV, MILLI, Last Dinosaurs among others, Very Festival, which will feature headliners Franz Ferdinand, Lauv, Keshi, Boy Pablo, among other artists, and Wonderfruit Festival’s return after three years, which will take place in Pattaya.