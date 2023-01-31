Thailand’s Death Of Heather announce Asia tour dates

Thai shoegaze quartet Death of Heather have announced the dates for their 2023 Asia tour, which will take them to Taiwan, the Philippines, and Japan.

The group will kick off their tour with a series of three shows in Taiwan starting at the APA Mini in Taipei on February 3. They then perform at the TCRC Livehouse in Tainan on February 4 and at the Paramount Bar in Kaohsiung on February 5.

The next stop of the tour will take Death of Heather to the Philippines, with shows scheduled at the Canto Bogchi Joint in Baguio on February 24 and at Manila’s Mowsbar on February 25. The group will make their final stop of their tour in Japan, with shows announced for Kyoto on March 13, Nagoya on March 14, and Tokyo on March 16.

The group most recently released the single ‘Head In The Sand’ in September last year, following their February single ‘Pretty Things’. Both tracks are said to appear on Death of Heather’s upcoming EP, though no further details on the record have been shared so far.

The shoegaze outfit comprising vocalist and guitarist Tay, drummer Non, bassist Thong, and guitarist Nine first debuted with their 2018 EP, ‘Demo I’, before following up the release with their 2020 self-titled record. The LP included tracks such as ‘Living Slow Disaster’, ‘In Me’ and their most streamed track ‘I Can Tell’, which has garnered over 260,000 as of the time of writing.

Death of Heather’s 2023 Asia tour dates are:

Taiwan

February 3 – APA Mini, Taipei

February 4 – TCRC Livehouse, Tainan

February 5 – Paramount Bar, Kaohsiung

The Philippines

February 24 – Canto Bogchi Joint, Baguio

February 25 – Mowsbar, Manila

Japan

March 13 – UrBANGUILD, Kyoto

March 14 – KDJAPON, Nagoya

March 16 – Moon Romantic, Tokyo