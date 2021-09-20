BLACKPINK Lisa’s ‘Lalisa’ receives praise from Thai Prime Minister

Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has praised Lisa for the success of her single ‘Lalisa’.

On September 14, Bangkok Post reported that the Southeast Asian nation’s prime minister had commended the Thai-born K-pop star for incorporating elements of Thai culture in the music video for her debut solo single ‘Lalisa’. The BLACKPINK member had featured Thailand’s Phanom Rung Stone Castle as well as traditional Thai headgear in the visual.

Prime Minister Prayut had expressed his interest in promoting Thailand’s soft power following the success of ‘Lalisa’. “The application of Thai culture to create soft power will help to increase economic value and spread the culture internationally,” said government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.

“Gen Prayut admires success of Thai artists including individuals whose works reflect their dedication and determination to inspire many Thais in creative industries in arts, music and films,” added Mr Thanakorn.

In a recent interview with Billboard, Lisa also shared that she had influenced the creative direction of producer Teddy Park to include Thai elements in her debut track. “I wanted to put some Thai vibes in it, and he actually put some Thai traditional music into the dance break,” she revealed. “This is my first solo, and I want to represent that I’m Thai to all the fans around the world.”

Earlier today, it was announced that Lisa will be releasing a special performance video for her song ‘Money’ later this week. The song is the second track off of her debut single album ‘Lalisa’, which dropped earlier this month alongside its title track of the same name.