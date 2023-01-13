Thailand’s Rampage Festival announces lineup featuring Suicide Silence, Born of Osiris

Thailand’s Rampage Festival has revealed its headliners, with Suicide Silence, Born of Osiris, Devourment and more set to perform.

The metal festival, which takes place this March 18 at the Lido Connect in Bangkok, will see the aforementioned artists taking the stage alongside Batushka, Within Destruction and Disentomb. Tickets are set to go on sale this January 16 via TicketMelon at THB2,500 for early bird tickets.

Once the early bird sales conclude, tickets will be priced at THB3,000, rising to THB3,200 at the door.

California-based deathcore veterans Suicide Silence have been teasing their upcoming seventh album ‘Remember… You Must Die’ with the release of three singles from the album in the tracks ‘Alter of Self’, ‘Capable of Violence (N.F.W.)’, and ‘You Must Die’. The LP is set to be released this March 10. The album also marks the band’s return to Century Media, where they released their first three albums.

Born of Osiris released their sixth studio album ‘Angel or Alien’ in July 2021, but have already begun teasing a seventh album. The band notably attempted to tour in support of ‘Angel or Alien’ following its release, but due to coronavirus restrictions, they only announced five shows in Texas to promote the album.

Slam death metal pioneers Devourment released their fifth full-length album, ‘Obscene Majesty’, in August 2019. It was their first LP in six years following the release of their 2013 album ‘Conceived in Sewage’, having introduced a revamped lineup in 2014 following the departures of bassist Mike Majewski and drummer Eric Park.

The lineup for Rampage Fest is:

Suicide Silence

Devourment

Born of Osiris

Batushka

Within Destruction

Disentomb