Eric Nam, Sam Kim and more announced for Thailand’s River Fest line-up

A first wave of eight acts, led by Korean-American pop artists Eric Nam and Sam Kim, has been announced for Thailand’s River Fest.

Today (24 August), Live Nation Thailand tweeted the first group of artists performing at the inaugural “riverside international music festival”. The post prominently featured Nam, but also noted that he would be accompanied by Sam Kim as well as Korean acoustic pop singer 10cm, Thai duo Serious Bacon, Korean producer Dept, Thai acoustic duo LANDOKMAI, Anna, and rising Thai R&B artist Primprao.

More acts are expected to be added to the lineup soon.

The festival will take place November 12-13 at Chuen Ruedee Land in the town of Kanchanaburi. Early bird tickets will be available from September 12-14 through Live Nation Thailand’s website. Further ticketing details have yet to be announced.

Earlier today, Nam announced the Asian leg of his tour supporting his sophomore English full-length release ‘There and Back Again’. Besides his River Fest appearance, the tour will stop in Manila, Singapore, Taipei and Seoul.

In January, Sam Kim released the English-language single ‘Smile’ in collaboration with Moroccan-Dutch DJ and producer R3HAB. His last full-length release ‘Sun and Moon’ was released in 2018. It featured collaborations with Korean rappers Zico and Crush.

Besides River Fest, other notable concerts and festivals taking place in Thailand include Pink Sweat$, Boys Like Girls, SEVENTEEN, Justin Bieber, Maho Rasop, Very Festival, and the Thai expansion of Miami hip-hop festival Rolling Loud.

