Thailand’s Wonderfruit festival will take place as a five-day event this December

Thailand’s Wonderfruit Festival has announced the dates for its 2023 event.

Announced via social media earlier this week (May 9), Wonderfruit confirmed that its return this year will take place across five days, making it the longest edition in its history. This year’s event will take place between December 14 and December 18 at The Fields at Siam Country Club in Pattaya.

A line-up for this year’s festival has yet to be announced but can be expected to be revealed in the coming weeks and months. Past acts include Four Tet, Floating Points, Acid Pauli, Massive Attack’s Daddy G and more.

Tickets to Wonderfruit 2023 have yet to go on sale, but will be made available “soon”, per the festival’s post on social media. In an effort to control the number of attendees and their safety, the festival has confirmed that tickets to this year’s festival will only be available in a single 72-hour sale period.

Once the 72 hours are up, no other tickets will be sold and those who did not purchase their passes in time will not be able to attend this year’ festival.

“Keeping with the theme of evolution, a few things will feel different this year—starting with tickets. We are capping attendance to better control the quality of the event and ensure the safety of our community. So, we’ll hold just one 72-hour public sale this year, which starts…soon,” the festival wrote on its website.

A ticket-cap was first introduced last year, with the festival getting rid of its usual two-month sales period for Phase 1 passes of a 72-hour ticketing scheme that ran twice to give fans their opportunity to secure passes.