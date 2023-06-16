Wonderfruit Festival 2023 announces first line-up

Thailand’s Wonderfruit Festival has announced its first wave line-up for this year’s event in December.

Earlier this week (June 14), the festival revealed its first selection of performers for the 2023 event, ahead of tickets to the highly anticipated festival going on sale.

Artists announced for Wonderfruit Festival 2023 so far are 25 Years Rush Hour, Alabaster dePlume, Alex Kassian, Brendan Eder Ensemble, Di Linh, Elaheh, EVENIF, Fantastic Man, Ffan, Helena Hauff, Monophonik, Patrick Watson, Pimpa Pornsiri, Powder, Rival Consoles, Siam Bharat Electric, Space Afrika, Sweely, Terry Riley, Tontrakul and Vân Anh.

Advertisement

This year’s iteration of Wonderfruit Festival will run for five days between 14 and December 18 at The Fields at Siam Country Club in Pattaya.

Tickets to Wonderfruit 2023 are now on sale. In an effort to control the number of attendees and their safety, the festival has confirmed that tickets to this year’s festival will only be available in a single 72-hour sale period.

Once the 72 hours are up, no other tickets will be sold and those who did not purchase their passes in time will not be able to attend this year’ festival.

At the time of publishing, 48 hours are left in the ticket sales. Get your tickets here.

“Keeping with the theme of evolution, a few things will feel different this year—starting with tickets. We are capping attendance to better control the quality of the event and ensure the safety of our community. So, we’ll hold just one 72-hour public sale this year, which starts…soon,” the festival wrote on its website.

Advertisement

A ticket-cap was first introduced last year, with the festival getting rid of its usual two-month sales period for Phase 1 passes of a 72-hour ticketing scheme that ran twice to give fans their opportunity to secure passes.

The current line-up for Wonderfruit Festival 2023 is:

25 Years Rush Hour

Alabaster dePlume

Alex Kassian

Brendan Eder Ensemble

Di Linh

Elaheh

EVENIF

Fantastic Man

Ffan

Helena Hauff

Monophonik

Patrick Watson

Pimpa Pornsiri

Powder

Rival Consoles

Siam Bharat Electric

Space Afrika

Sweely

Terry Riley

Tontrakul

Vân Anh