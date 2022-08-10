Thailand’s Big Mountain Festival announces massive line-up including Phum Viphurit, MILLI and more

Thailand’s Big Mountain Festival has announced a massive lineup for its two-day return this December.

Set to take place this December 10 and 11 at The Ocean Khao Yai in Pak Chong District, Thailand, the 12th edition of Big Mountain Festival is set to feature 88rising artist MILLI alongside some of the biggest names in Thai music including Phum Viphurit, Billkin, F.HERO, Three Man Down, H3F, Taitosmith and more.

Early bird ticket sales will be held throughout September 1 to 2, where tickets will be available at THB1,600. Early bird ticket buyers will have the option to pay in three instalments should the purchase be made on September 1. An early bird campsite package will also be sold on September 1 at THB4,700 each, with campsite access available starting at THB1,500.

Once early bird sales have concluded, the first wave of regular tickets will be sold from October 1 to 31 at THB2,300. The second wave will go on sale from November 1 to December 11 at THB2,500. Tickets can be purchased from AllTicket.

The last edition of Big Mountain Festival to take place was held in 2020, though the festival was cut short due to coronavirus concerns. The festival, which was being held on December 12 and 13 that year, was ordered to shut down early on Sunday afternoon despite pleas from the organisers to allow the show to continue.

Health authorities who were present at the festival to monitor safety measures set in place had reportedly found the venue to be “overcrowded with many not following mandatory face mask stipulations”, leading to the shutdown. Lead organiser Yuthana Boonorm later issued apologies over the premature shutdown, writing, “I could not manage everything as planned, especially measures to prevent COVID-19 that should have been more stringent and carried out with better efficiency.”

The shut down of Big Mountain Festival reportedly led organisers of the Bao Khao Kho concert at the Birdland Resort in Khao Kho district, to axe their own event the following month.

The lineup for Big Mountain Festival 2022 is:

_Less

4EVE

Anatomy Rabbit

Atlas

AUTTA x Namemt x Ain x flower.far x Fizzie

Bad Baboon

Bell Warisara

Big Ass

Billkin x PP Krit

Blackbeans

Bomb At Track

Boom Boom Cash

Bowkylion

Bright x Win x Krist x Nanon

Clash

Cocktail

Common People Like You

D Gerrard

Death Of Heather

Dept

Desktop Error

Door Plant

F.HERO x High Cloud Entertainment

Free Hand

Getsunova

Greasy Cafe

H3F

Hens

HYBS

Ink Warunthorn

Joey Phuwasit

Kiki

Klear

Landokmai

Lham Somphol

Lipta

Lomosonic

Lula

Luss

MILLI

Mirrr

Mocca Garden

No One Else

Nont Tandnt

Num Kala

Dat Pramote

Only Monday

Palmy

Panpan Yeeyee

Paper Planes

Paradox

Patricknanda

Phum Viphurit

Pixxie

Purpeech

Quicksand Bed

Safeplanet

Sammii

Sarah Salola

Scrubb

Serious Bacon

Singto Numchok

Slapkiss

Slot Machine

Solitude Is Bliss

Southern Boys

Sprite x GuyGeeGee x OG Bobby x Seedar Thevillain x Don Kids x IceAce x Eskimo

Stamp

Stoondid

Summer Dress

Taitosmith

Tattoo Colour

Television Off

Temp

The Darkest Romance

The Parkinson

The Toys

The White Hair Cut

The Whitest Crow

Three Man Down

Tilly Birds

Tinn

Tofu

Uncle Ben

UrBoyTJ

Violette Wautier

Whal & Dolph

Yented

Yew

Yourmood

Youth Brush

Zom Marie

Zweed N’ Roll