Thailand’s Big Mountain Festival announces massive line-up including Phum Viphurit, MILLI and more

Thailand’s Big Mountain Festival has announced a massive lineup for its two-day return this December.
Set to take place this December 10 and 11 at The Ocean Khao Yai in Pak Chong District, Thailand, the 12th edition of Big Mountain Festival is set to feature 88rising artist MILLI alongside some of the biggest names in Thai music including Phum Viphurit, Billkin, F.HERO, Three Man Down, H3F, Taitosmith and more.
Early bird ticket sales will be held throughout September 1 to 2, where tickets will be available at THB1,600. Early bird ticket buyers will have the option to pay in three instalments should the purchase be made on September 1. An early bird campsite package will also be sold on September 1 at THB4,700 each, with campsite access available starting at THB1,500.
Once early bird sales have concluded, the first wave of regular tickets will be sold from October 1 to 31 at THB2,300. The second wave will go on sale from November 1 to December 11 at THB2,500. Tickets can be purchased from AllTicket.
The last edition of Big Mountain Festival to take place was held in 2020, though the festival was cut short due to coronavirus concerns. The festival, which was being held on December 12 and 13 that year, was ordered to shut down early on Sunday afternoon despite pleas from the organisers to allow the show to continue.
Health authorities who were present at the festival to monitor safety measures set in place had reportedly found the venue to be “overcrowded with many not following mandatory face mask stipulations”, leading to the shutdown. Lead organiser Yuthana Boonorm later issued apologies over the premature shutdown, writing, “I could not manage everything as planned, especially measures to prevent COVID-19 that should have been more stringent and carried out with better efficiency.”
The shut down of Big Mountain Festival reportedly led organisers of the Bao Khao Kho concert at the Birdland Resort in Khao Kho district, to axe their own event the following month.
The lineup for Big Mountain Festival 2022 is:
4EVE
Anatomy Rabbit
Atlas
AUTTA x Namemt x Ain x flower.far x Fizzie
Bad Baboon
Bell Warisara
Big Ass
Billkin x PP Krit
Blackbeans
Bomb At Track
Boom Boom Cash
Bowkylion
Bright x Win x Krist x Nanon
Clash
Cocktail
Common People Like You
D Gerrard
Death Of Heather
Dept
Desktop Error
Door Plant
F.HERO x High Cloud Entertainment
Free Hand
Getsunova
Greasy Cafe
H3F
Hens
HYBS
Ink Warunthorn
Joey Phuwasit
Kiki
Klear
Landokmai
Lham Somphol
Lipta
Lomosonic
Lula
Luss
MILLI
Mirrr
Mocca Garden
No One Else
Nont Tandnt
Num Kala
Dat Pramote
Only Monday
Palmy
Panpan Yeeyee
Paper Planes
Paradox
Patricknanda
Phum Viphurit
Pixxie
Purpeech
Quicksand Bed
Safeplanet
Sammii
Sarah Salola
Scrubb
Serious Bacon
Singto Numchok
Slapkiss
Slot Machine
Solitude Is Bliss
Southern Boys
Sprite x GuyGeeGee x OG Bobby x Seedar Thevillain x Don Kids x IceAce x Eskimo
Stamp
Stoondid
Summer Dress
Taitosmith
Tattoo Colour
Television Off
Temp
The Darkest Romance
The Parkinson
The Toys
The White Hair Cut
The Whitest Crow
Three Man Down
Tilly Birds
Tinn
Tofu
Uncle Ben
UrBoyTJ
Violette Wautier
Whal & Dolph
Yented
Yew
Yourmood
Youth Brush
Zom Marie
Zweed N’ Roll