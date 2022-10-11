Thailand’s Maho Rasop Festival announces Boiler Room takeover

Thailand’s Maho Rasop Festival has announced that iconic music platform Boiler Room will participate in November’s event in the form of a takeover showcase.

In a post on social media today (October 11), the festival confirmed that Boiler Room’s first-ever Bangkok takeover is slated on the festival’s second day, November 20. This addition is expected to bring over “an eclectic mix of international and local artists across a whole range of genres”. Other details about the takeover – including its lineup – are yet to be disclosed.

The upcoming Maho Rasop edition is happening on November 19 and 20 at the ESC Park, Rangsit. The new instalment marks its return since its last event in 2019, which featured acts like Bombay Bicycle Club, Deafheaven and Phum Viphurit.

This year’s artist lineup – which dropped in August – includes foreign acts DIIV, Last Dinosaurs and more as well as local talents MILLI and H3F.

Leading up to the event, the second part of sideshow Maho Rasop Experience will take place on October 12 at 515 Victory. Ramengvrl, bbno$, Dajim and Rejizz will perform for the showcase. Last August’s first takeover witnessed performances from San Cisco Yew, Slur and Venn.

Meanwhile, Boiler Room will also be holding takeovers in India, London, Spain, Amsterdam in the next few months.