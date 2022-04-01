Thailand’s Maho Rasop festival announces dates for November return

Bangkok’s Maho Rasop festival has announced the festival dates for its long-awaited return this November.

The festival took to social media on Thursday (March 31) to announce that this year’s event will take place on November 19 and 20, although further details – including its ticket prices and performance line-up – have yet to be announced.

Maho Rasop last took place in November 2019. It featured a varied lineup led by international acts Bombay Bicycle Club, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Deafheaven and BADBADNOTGOOD as well as local artists Phum Viphurit, Youngohm, Supergoods and more.

The 2020 edition of the festival – which had tentative dates in November that same year – was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, though it announced dates for the following year. However, the 2021 event was ultimately pushed back.

Earlier this month, Creamfields confirmed an event in Pattaya for May. A lineup for the EDM festival’s Thai debut has not been announced.

And just this week, Dutch DJ and producer Hardwell announced a comeback world tour, including a December stop in Bangkok, among other Asian cities.