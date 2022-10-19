Thailand’s Very Festival adds The Kooks and more to final lineup, announces new venue

Thailand’s Very Festival has revealed their final lineup featuring The Kooks alongside a venue change.

Brighton band The Kooks will join Franz Ferdinand, Keshi, pH-1, Lauv and more at the festival, which will now be held at the World Wonder Park in Bangkok starting from November 25 till November 27. Among the other performers revealed in the final lineup include Thai acts SILVY, Denim, ASIA7, SAMMii, Television Off, Moving and Cut, loserpop, and di age.

Lauv will headline the first day of the festival alongside Fiji Blue and Autta, while the second day sees Franz Ferdinanz, Keshi, pH-1 and Silvy sharing the stage. The Kooks, Boy Pablo and Thai singer-songwriter Phum Viphurit will close the final day.

Tickets to the festival are available for purchase on Ticketmelon starting THB3,200 for one day passes for all days of the festival.

𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟 𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗘 𝗨𝗣 𝗩𝗘𝗥𝗬 𝗙𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗔𝗟VENUE MOVE TO ➡️ WONDER WORLD PARK เพิ่มเป็น 2 เวที เล่นสลับ เวลาไม่ชนกัน ได้ดูครบทุกโชว์… Posted by VERY Festival on Monday, September 12, 2022

The Kooks’ new album ‘10 Tracks To Echo In The Dark’ was released July 22 via Lonely Cat and AWAL. The album includes seven tracks were been released in the form of the two three-song EPs ‘Connection’ and ‘Beautiful World’, as well as the single ‘Cold Heart’.

The band celebrated the 15th anniversary of their debut album ‘Inside In / Inside Out’ with a special edition release that featured fully remastered audio mix helmed by Gorillaz and The Killers collaborator John Davis, alongside previously unheard demos and alternate takes. They performed their debut album in its entirety during their recent three-stop Australian tour earlier this month.

The final lineup for VERY Festival 2022 is:

Day One – November 25:

Lauv

Fiji Blue

brb.

Dept

Violette Wautier

Valentina Ploy

Landokmai

Luss

Pun

Lepyutin

Tahiti 80

Autta

Day Two – November 26:

Keshi

Franz Ferdinand

pH-1

John K

Silvy

Numcha

Yooze

Jeanius & Bent

Asia7

Daniel Ryn

Rei Brown

Rocketman

Day 3 – November 27:

Boy Pablo

The Kooks

Adoy

Joan

Phum Viphurit

HYBS

Di Age

Kick On

Sammi

Television off

loserpop

Moving and Cut