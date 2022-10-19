Thailand’s Very Festival adds The Kooks and more to final lineup, announces new venue

Thailand’s Very Festival has revealed their final lineup featuring The Kooks alongside a venue change.
Brighton band The Kooks will join Franz Ferdinand, Keshi, pH-1, Lauv and more at the festival, which will now be held at the World Wonder Park in Bangkok starting from November 25 till November 27. Among the other performers revealed in the final lineup include Thai acts SILVY, Denim, ASIA7, SAMMii, Television Off, Moving and Cut, loserpop, and di age.
Lauv will headline the first day of the festival alongside Fiji Blue and Autta, while the second day sees Franz Ferdinanz, Keshi, pH-1 and Silvy sharing the stage. The Kooks, Boy Pablo and Thai singer-songwriter Phum Viphurit will close the final day.
Tickets to the festival are available for purchase on Ticketmelon starting THB3,200 for one day passes for all days of the festival.
The Kooks’ new album ‘10 Tracks To Echo In The Dark’ was released July 22 via Lonely Cat and AWAL. The album includes seven tracks were been released in the form of the two three-song EPs ‘Connection’ and ‘Beautiful World’, as well as the single ‘Cold Heart’.
The band celebrated the 15th anniversary of their debut album ‘Inside In / Inside Out’ with a special edition release that featured fully remastered audio mix helmed by Gorillaz and The Killers collaborator John Davis, alongside previously unheard demos and alternate takes. They performed their debut album in its entirety during their recent three-stop Australian tour earlier this month.
The final lineup for VERY Festival 2022 is:
Day One – November 25:
Lauv
Fiji Blue
brb.
Dept
Violette Wautier
Valentina Ploy
Landokmai
Luss
Pun
Lepyutin
Tahiti 80
Autta
Day Two – November 26:
Keshi
Franz Ferdinand
pH-1
John K
Silvy
Numcha
Yooze
Jeanius & Bent
Asia7
Daniel Ryn
Rei Brown
Rocketman
Day 3 – November 27:
Boy Pablo
The Kooks
Adoy
Joan
Phum Viphurit
HYBS
Di Age
Kick On
Sammi
Television off
loserpop
Moving and Cut