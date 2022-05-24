Thailand’s Wonderfruit Festival announces its return in December

Wonderfruit Festival in Thailand is set to make its comeback after two years this coming December.

The festival announced the news on its website, declaring that the music festival is “No longer just a memory.” “Wonderfruit is back,” it wrote.

The festival will return to The Fields at Siam Country Club in Pattaya, the same venue as the festival’s 2019 edition, from December 15 to 18. The artist line-up, ticketing info and other details have yet to be disclosed.

Advertisement

Tickets purchased from the 2020 festival, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will remain valid and can be used to enter either the 2022, 2023 or 2024 events.

READ MORE: Here are the biggest concerts and music festivals to catch in Southeast Asia in 2022

This year marks Wonderfruit’s seventh edition since the festival’s inception in 2014, with its 2017 festival postponed and 2020 and 2021 events cancelled.

Meanwhile, many other music festivals will also return to Thailand this year. The UK-founded EDM festival Creamfields makes its debut in the country this weekend, local techno festival Kolour In The Park in June and indie music festival Maho Rasop in November.