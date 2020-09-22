Thailand’s Wonderfruit Festival not going ahead this year

Wonderfruit Festival will not go ahead this year. Pattaya, Thailand’s annual celebration of arts, music and lifestyle will next take place in 2021.

The announcement was made last week via the festival’s website, as well as its social media accounts. Per its statement, Wonderfruit made the decision to push this year’s event to December 2021 due to the complications faced from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

While a date for next year’s festival has not been announced, Wonderfruit has confirmed that ticketholders for the 2020 event can retain their tickets to attend its return in 2021. If festival-goers aren’t able to attend next year’s festival, they can choose to retain the tickets for 2022 or 2023.

Retained tickets will only grant ticketholders entry to one event over the next three years. This offer is also only applicable to tickets purchased before September 15.

“To make the decision a little easier, your ticket will remain valid for either Wonderfruit December 2021, 2022 or 2023. So even if you can’t make it next year, you have plenty of time to plan your next visit to The Fields,” said the organiser on its website.

It went on to add: “Your current tickets will be the cheapest way into Wonderfruit for those future festivals, so you can grab a deal by holding on. To hold on to your ticket, you don’t need to do anything.”

Read the statement below:

Ticketholders who wish to seek refunds will be able to do so from now (September 22) till October 16. Refunds can be requested via the Ticketmelon website, and will be processed within 30 to 60 days of submissions closing. Failure to request for refunds before October 16 will result in purchased tickets being automatically retained for future festivals.

Mixmag Asia has also reported that Wonderfruit will be announcing a new concept in the coming weeks that will “spread out over several weekends and be open to anyone in Thailand”.

A lineup for Wonderfruit Festival 2020 – which was scheduled to run from December 10 to December 14 – was not announced. Past performers include Richie Hawtin, Khruangbin, Roots Manuva and Chromeo among many others.