Thailand’s Wonderfruit rules out 2021 festival, aims for 2022 return

Thailand’s Wonderfruit festival has confirmed that it will not be returning this December for a 2021 edition, and will instead plan for a 2022 return.

The festival organisers took to social media on Wednesday (October 27) to share the news: “Wonderfruit will return to The Fields in 2022. This isn’t the news we had wanted to share, and we’re disappointed to be back in this position. But unfortunately, the guidelines here in Thailand for December aren’t clear enough for us to host Wonderfruit.”

Organisers have also promised that they will share more information about Wonderfruit 2022 when they can and continue to monitor the pandemic situation in Thailand. More updates are expected to be made in the coming months here.

Neither firm festival dates nor a lineup for the 2021 edition had been announced prior to this announcement.

This marks the second time that the festival has been called off due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It was announced in September last year that ticketholders who had purchased passes to the axed 2020 event would be able to retain their passes for the 2021, 2022 or 2023 iterations of Wonderfruit.

Thailand is set to welcome fully vaccinated international travellers from November 1, despite logging a daily average of 9,000 cases over the past week. On Tuesday (October 26), it was reported that Thailand had recorded its first case of the Delta Plus variant. Since the start of the pandemic, Thailand has reported 1.87million cases and 18,922 deaths, per Reuters.

In late November 2020, Wonderfruit introduced Moobaan Wonder, a festival catered to locals that ran over five weekends from December till January 2021, with each week offering a new activity schedule and entertainment lineup.

The fifth and final weekend of Moobaan Wonder was postponed in January due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in Thailand at the time.

Past performers at Wonderfruit include Richie Hawtin, Khruangbin, Phum Viphurit, Roots Manuva, Chromeo, Pyra, Kelsey Lu and August Wahh, among many others.