Thaitanium drop uplifting new single ‘Saen Lan’, featuring Da Endorphine

Thai hip-hop crew Thaitanium have dropped a soulful new single, ‘Saen Lan’, featuring Da Endorphine – aka Thanida Tumvimol.

Written by Thaitanium crew members Daboyway, Khan, SDthaitay and Big Calo, the track is a motivational ode dedicated to not giving up, featuring slickly crooned verses from Da Endorphine and smooth boom-bap production.

“We count our blessings just cause we alive man / So we put our lighters in the sky man / When you do it from the heart then it’s timeless,” Big Calo on the track’s outro.

The track also dropped with a visualiser featuring Thaitanium performing the track, alongside several figures embodying hope: featuring parapowerlifter Orawan Bootpo, dancers DDflection, as well as Thai hip-hop up-and-comers Rejizz and Flow Dojo.

Watch the video below:

‘Saen Lan’ follows the bombastic single ‘F.Thaitay’, which dropped earlier in June. Previously, the rappers returned earlier in May with their first single in five years, ‘Por Mueng’ (‘Your Dad’). The track, however, was received with controversy, with backlash from listeners for its purportedly misogynistic lyrics and put-downs of new artists.

The group later apologised on social media, sharing that the group had meant to “entertain” fans with the song, instead of being created to “diss anyone.” “Whatever the case, we would like to apologise from the bottom of our hearts if the song offended you or let anyone down,” they wrote.

In related news, Daboyway will be performing in Singapore later in September as part of Def Jam Southeast Asia’s Vendetta showcase. The MC will join a star-studded line-up including Joe Flizzow, Ramengvrl, Yung Raja, and A. Nayaka.