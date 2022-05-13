Thaitanium return with slick music video for ‘Por Mueng’

Thai rap group Thaitanium have returned with their first new single in five years, ‘Por Mueng’.

The group marked their return with the release of ‘Por Mueng’ via Def Jam Southeast Asia on Thursday (May 12). The trap track also received an accompanying music video, directed by DIRECTORNET.

The slick music video sees the group in a museum, decked out in lavish outfits and bling. Watch the music video ‘Por Mueng’ below.

‘Por Mueng’ marks the group’s first release in five years. The group went on hiatus in 2018 – citing “past conflicts” per a press release – which worsened with the coronavirus pandemic.

Thaitanium reportedly worked through their differences, and have more released planned with Def Jam after ‘Por Mueng’. Further details surrounding the rap crew’s upcoming releases have yet to be announced.

Rapper DABOYWAY – who serves as Def Jam SEA’s executive managing director and is a member of Thaitanium – said of the group’s link up with the label via a press release: “It only felt right that Thaitanium would eventually join Def Jam SEA and that we would all be under the same roof because that’s what family does”.

Thaitanium last released the single ‘United by the Beat’ in 2018 with Maria. The group – which got its start in 2000 – have released eight studio albums to date, with their most recent being 2017’s ‘NOW’.