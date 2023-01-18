Thank God It’s Festival announces Pamungkas and Secondhand Serenade for phase one lineup

Indonesia’s Thank God It’s Festival has announced Pamungkas and Secondhand Serenade as the phase one lineup for its inaugural edition.

Organiser Univlox Live revealed the festival’s lineup recently over social media, with the announcement of Secondhand Serenade’s appearance accompanied by a note that “there will be more surprises in the next phase of the lineup”, suggesting the second phase will be revealed soon.

Presale 2 tickets for the event were released yesterday, and can be purchased via YesPlis for IDR 250.

Thank God It’s Festival is Univlox’s latest live event following its 1-year anniversary dance music festival, Play House, which featured Dipha Barus, Feel Koplo, Jayjax and more, and was held in Bali in October 2022. Its last non-dance oriented event, Lite House, was held in Bali’s Peninsula Island in August 2022, and featured the likes of Dewa 19, Andra And The Backbone, and more.

In November, Pamungkas released his last EP, ‘Kemarin’, which featured two new tracks including the title cut, alongside reworkings of four songs off his 2021 album, ‘Solipsism 0.2’, namely ‘Intentions, ‘Deeper’, ‘Be Okay Again Today’ and ‘Riding The Wave’. He released his fourth full-length album, ‘Birdy’ in June 2022. In a two-star review, NME’s Daniel Peters chided the record’s songwriting quality, noting: “It’s puzzling that ‘Birdy’ mostly retreads the same thoughts and feelings that he’s explored through his discography, but in a less interesting way.”

The singer-songwriter was also recently under fire for a stage antic during a gig at Jakarta’s Bengkel Night Park Cafe, where he rubbed a fan’s mobile phone on his crotch while it was capturing a video. He later took to Instagram stories to defend himself, claiming that the stunt was merely “fan service”, and ultimately “a happy experience between [himself and a fan]”.

Pamungkas also became the subject of controversy when he was accused of plagiarising the Charles Bukowski poem ‘The Bluebird’ in the title track of ‘Birdy’. He later re-released the track with revised lyrics omitting references to the source material.