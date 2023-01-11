The 1975 and Sugababes complete BRITs Week line-up with intimate shows

The 1975 and Sugababes have been added to the BRITs Week 2023 gig series line-up.

The pop heavyweights join acts including Beabadoobee, Rina Sawayama and Metronomy in performing special shows around the 2023 BRIT awards to raise money for War Child, a charity that fundraises for children whose lives have been torn apart by war.

On February 1, The 1975 will take to the stage at Gorilla in Manchester, while Sugababes will play The Garage in London on February 8.

Advertisement

A limited number of tickets for The 1975 and Sugababes shows announced today (January 11) will be on sale. Tickets in the War Child pre-sale are available from 9am GMT tomorrow (January 12) for all those who subscribe here before 23:59pm GMT today. Tickets will be on general sale from 9am GMT on Friday (January 13).

To enter a prize draw to win tickets to see the act of their choice, fans can make a £5 donation for one entry, a £10 donation for three entries, or a £15 donation for five entries, to War Child. To maximise the chance of winning, fans can enter as many times as they like. Click here for the prize draw, which is open now.

BRITs Week for War Child line-up 2023:

JANUARY

29 – Raw Power Management Presents The Hunna – Lafayette, London

FEBRUARY

01 – Metronomy – HERE at Outernet, London

01 – The 1975 – Gorilla, Manchester

02 – Years & Years – HERE at Outernet, London

03 – Beabadoobee – Lafayette, London

03 – Kojey Radical – XOYO, London

04 – Cavetown – Omeara, London

05 – The Snuts – Stereo, Glasgow

07 – Easy Life – Trinity Centre, Bristol

07 – Sea Girls – 100 Club, London

08 – Sugababes – The Garage, London

09 – Xtra Mile Recordings 20th Anniversary with Frank Turner + The Sleeping Souls – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London

10 – Rina Sawayama – Lafayette, London

10 – Bob Vylan – Omeara, London

Advertisement

Last Decemver, FLO won the BRITS Rising Star Award for 2023.

The girl group beat off competition from Cat Burns and Nia Archives to claim the prize, which has previously been won by Adele, Celeste, Florence & The Machine, Sam Fender, Ellie Goulding, Griff and 2021’s winner Holly Humberstone.

Formerly known as the Critics’ Choice award, the statue recognises British acts who haven’t yet achieved an Official Album Charts Top 20 or had more than one Top 20 in the Official Singles Chart as of October 31, 2022.

The shortlist is selected by a panel of music industry experts such as editors, critics, songwriters, producers and live bookers.

The BRIT Awards ceremony is held on February 11. Nominations for the 2023 awards are to be announced via an exclusive live stream broadcast on the official BRITs channels from 4pm GMT tomorrow (January 12).