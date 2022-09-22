The 1975 announce Japan tour dates for April 2023

The 1975 have announced a string of Japanese tour dates in April 2023.

The Japan shows – which form part of their ‘At Their Very Best’ tour in support of upcoming album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’ – were announced via the quartet’s Instagram account yesterday.

Organised by concert promoter Creativeman Productions, The 1975’s Japanese outing will commence with two shows in Yokohama’s PIA Arena MM on April 26 and 27, followed by a concert in Nagoya’s Aichi Sky Expo on April 29, before concluding with a date in Osaka’s Osaka-Jo Hall on April 30.

Tickets will be released on Monday, September 26 at 12PM JST, and can be purchased on The 1975’s official website or through ticketing agency E+’s official website. Additional ticketing information has yet to be confirmed as of the time of writing.

It is currently unknown if the band will announce more shows in Asia.

‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’ is The 1975’s fifth full-length album, and will be released on October 14. Recently, the band released its latest preview, ‘All I Need To Hear’, which was accompanied by a reflective video featuring extended dialogue from frontman Matty Healy and a live version of the track performed in Bath’s Real World Studios. The track follows prior singles ‘Part Of The Band’, ‘Happiness’ and ‘I’m In Love With You’.

The band’s ‘At Their Very Best’ tour kicks off with a North American leg which begins on November 3, 2022, in Uncasville, Connecticut, and concludes in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on December 17. The quartet will then embark on a tour of the UK and Ireland, which begins in Brighton, UK on January 8 and concludes on January 30 in Belfast, UK, before arriving in Japan.

The 1975’s Japan tour dates are:

APRIL 2023:

26 – PIA Arena MM – Yokohama, Japan

27 – PIA Arena MM – Yokohama, Japan

29 – Aichi Sky Expo – Nagoya, Japan

30 – Osaka-Jo Hall – Osaka, Japan