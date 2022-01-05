The 1975 appear to be back in the studio working on new music

The 1975 have shared new footage which appears to show the band back at work in the studio.

The four-piece’s follow-up to May 2020’s ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ has been the subject of fan speculation for some time, with frontman Matty Healy poking fun at the prospect of “making another ‘classic record'” back in August 2021.

Healy has now provided the latest update on new music from The 1975 camp, with the frontman sharing video footage of the band in the studio on Instagram yesterday (January 4).

Captioning the clip ‘Part 5 Day 1’, the black-and-white footage shows Healy strumming an acoustic guitar as instruments and recording equipment are set up around him.

Jamie Oborne, The 1975’s manager and boss of their label Dirty Hit, also shared an image from what appears to be the same studio on his Instagram Stories, featuring a whiteboard with the words “To Do: 1.) Make great record” written on it.

Back in October, Healy guested as the surprise support act during Phoebe Bridgers’ show in Los Angeles. The 1975 singer performed a special acoustic set during the show which featured two new songs, including one that was titled ‘New York’.

The 1975 also teamed up with the climate change organisation Music Declares Emergency to release a t-shirt during October.

“This November, the fate of the planet will be decided at COP26, The UN Climate Change Conference,” the band said at the time. “We are proud to be supporting Music Declares Emergency and their #NOMUSICONADEADPLANET campaign as they fight to ensure a greener future for all.”