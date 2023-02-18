The 1975 to perform in Singapore this July

The 1975 are set to perform a concert in Singapore this July as part of the ‘At Their Very Best’ tour.

The announcement was made via Live Nation Singapore’s social media accounts on Saturday (February 18). The concert is set to take place on July 18 at a venue that has yet to be announced.

Further details, including ticketing, have not been revealed but are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

At the time of publishing, the band have not announced any other shows in the region in July. However, the concert poster for The 1975’s Singapore concert seems to indicate a larger Asia tour.

The band will perform in Bangkok, Thailand on April 4, which will mark the English band’s first performance in Asia since September 2019.

Following the Bangkok show, Matty Healy and co. will head over to Australia and New Zealand for a string of shows that includes stops in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Auckland among others before making their way to Japan.

The 1975 released their fifth album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’ in October. The record scored a glowing four-star review from NME’s El Hunt, who wrote: “‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’ feels like the right next step after pushing experimental excess to its logical conclusion, and is comparatively lean with just eleven tracks to its name.”

“The 1975: At Their Very Best – the lofty, and slightly tongue-in-cheek title they’ve given to their upcoming tour – might be infuriatingly, brilliantly cocky, but let’s face facts: it’s also pretty accurate.”