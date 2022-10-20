The 1975 to perform in Bangkok in April 2023

The 1975 are set to return to Bangkok, Thailand in April next year as part of their ‘At Their Very Best’ tour.

The show – taking place on April 4 – was announced today (October 20) by Thai promoter Mangosteenfest. The concert will be held at the 11,000 capacity Impact Arena.

Tickets will go on sale on November 2 at 10am Bangkok time. Tickets can be purchased here for THB2,500, THB3,500, THB4,500, THB5,00, THB5,500, THB6,000 and THB6,500.

It is currently unknown if the band will be announcing more Southeast Asia shows in the lead-up to their Bangkok concert. Earlier this month, the band announced a four-date Japan tour set for late April 2023. It will mark the English band’s first performance in Asia since September 2019.

Following the Bangkok show, Matty Healy and co. will head over to Australia and New Zealand for a string of shows that includes stops in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Auckland among others before making their way to Japan.

Earlier this month, The 1975 released their fifth album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’. The record scored a glowing four-star review from NME’s El Hunt, who wrote: “‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’ feels like the right next step after pushing experimental excess to its logical conclusion, and is comparatively lean with just eleven tracks to its name.”

“The 1975: At Their Very Best – the lofty, and slightly tongue-in-cheek title they’ve given to their upcoming tour – might be infuriatingly, brilliantly cocky, but let’s face facts: it’s also pretty accurate.”

The 1975’s 2023 Asia tour dates so far are:

APRIL 2023:

4 – Impact Arena – Bangkok, Thailand

26 – PIA Arena MM – Yokohama, Japan

27 – PIA Arena MM – Yokohama, Japan

29 – Aichi Sky Expo – Nagoya, Japan

30 – Osaka-Jo Hall – Osaka, Japan