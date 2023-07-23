The 1975 cancel Indonesia and Taiwan shows after getting banned from Malaysia

The 1975 have announced the cancellation of shows in Jakarta, Indonesia and Taipei, Taiwan after having their headlining set at Malaysia’s Good Vibes Festival cut short and being banned from the country earlier this week.

Indonesia’s We The Fest announced today (July 23) that The 1975, who were set to headline the third day of the festival tonight, have cancelled their remaining shows in Asia “due to current circumstances”.

“The band never take the decision to cancel a show lightly and had been eagerly looking forward to playing for fans in Jakarta and Taipei but unfortunately, due to current circumstances, it is impossible to proceed with the scheduled shows,” the band said, per a statement shared by We The Fest.

We The Fest has also announced that ASAP Ferg has been added to the festival’s line-up today, though it is currently unclear if he will be taking over as a headlining act.

Live Nation Taiwan shared a similar statement, adding that refund information will be shared on Monday (July 24).

The 1975’s cancellation of their Indonesia and Taiwan shows comes after frontman Matty Healy criticised Malaysia’s government while performing at the country’s Good Vibes Festival on Friday night (July 21). Healy also kissed bassist Ross MacDonald onstage, before announcing just seven songs into their set that they had been banned from Malaysia and had to leave.

“I made a mistake. When we were booking shows, I wasn’t looking into it. I don’t see the fucking point, right, I do not see the point of inviting The 1975 to a country and then telling us who we can have sex with,” said Healy onstage prior to the kiss.

He continued: “I am sorry if that offends you and you’re religious and it’s part of your fucking government, but your government are a bunch of fucking retards and I don’t care anymore. If you push, I am going to push back. I am not in the fucking mood, I’m not in the fucking mood.”

Malaysian law criminalises sexual activity between people of the same sex, with its penal code criminalising “carnal intercourse against the order of nature” and acts of “gross indecency”.

The following day, Malaysia’s communications minister announced that he had ordered the rest of the festival cancelled. Good Vibes Festival then issued an official statement to confirm its cancellation and that the decision was made following the incident during The 1975’s set.

Good Vibes Festival claimed it had been “reassured” by The 1975’s management prior to the show that Healy and the band “would adhere to local performance guidelines”.

“Regrettably,” they wrote, “Healy did not honour these assurances, despite our trust in their commitment. Healy’s actions took us by complete surprise, and we halted the show as promptly as feasible following the incident.”

In an Instagram Story yesterday (July 22), Healy responded to the news, sharing the festival’s cancellation statement and writing: “Ok well why don’t you try and not make out with Ross for 20 years. Not as easy as it looks.”

A representative for Good Vibes Festival had no comment when asked for a response to Healy’s Instagram Story.