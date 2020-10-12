The 1975’s Matty Healy is “working on a solo project”

The 1975‘s Matty Healy is reportedly working on a solo project, marking the first time he’s stepped out of the band’s shadow.

The surprise update comes courtesy of Healy’s mum, actress Denise Welch, who revealed his plans in a recent interview with OK.

“Matthew is working on a solo project,” she revealed.

“I’ve got two boys in the entertainment industry. It’s a nightmare but I’m very proud of them both. I’m very lucky that both my boys have got good heads on their shoulders.”

The latest update comes after Healy discussed The 1975’s plans after their most recent record ‘Notes On A Conditional Form‘. He explained that he plans to record a “Matty record” and a “George [Daniel, drummer] record” in the future.

“I think that [The 1975 is] a constantly evolving thing,” Healy told Zane Lowe in an Apple Music interview. “I think that there’s an obvious end to an era with ‘Music for Cars’, just because like we’ve come to the end of a decade. Culture is moving. The 1975 has to be a slightly different thing in like, I don’t know what, like two years, you know. There’s lots of stuff that we’re gonna do.”

He went on: “One thing that I know that we’re gonna do is that I’m doing a Matty record and George is doing a George record. And we’re gonna produce each other’s records. So that’s gonna happen.”

Last week Healy shared a new acoustic rendition of ‘Be My Mistake’, marking his online return after laying low for several months.

The new rendition of the ‘A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships’ track was posted on Instagram and saw Healy wearing a shirt and tie as he performed from the comfort of his own home.