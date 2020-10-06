The 1975’s Matty Healy shares new acoustic rendition of ‘Be My Mistake’

The 1975‘s Matty Healy has shared a new acoustic rendition of ‘Be My Mistake’, marking his online return after laying low for several months.

The new rendition of the ‘A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships’ track was posted on Instagram overnight, and sees Healy wearing a shirt and tie as he performs from the comfort of his own home.

After taking a drag on a cigarette, Healy performs a stripped-back emotional take on the track before concluding with a brief message to fans.

Waving to the camera, he remarks: “Hello, miss you, love you.”

Responding to the video, one fan remarked: “That was beautiful Matty, hope you are ok.”

The latest performance comes after Healy announced that he’ll be taking part in the new series of Art Zoom, which has been launched by Google Arts & Culture.

In his contribution to the series, Healy discusses the influence of Piet Mondrian’s The Foundation Of Things on his work.

The 1975’s last album, ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’, arrived in May 2020.

Reviewing the record, NME described it as “a bold, brave move, and one that might be accused of being cynical had The 1975 not got such form in putting world events into music faster than their peers”.