Hear another preview of The 1975’s new single ‘Part Of The Band’

The 1975 have shared another snippet of their upcoming new single ‘Part Of The Band’ – check it out below.

The Manchester group are due to release the track tomorrow (July 7) as the first preview of their forthcoming fifth studio album, ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’.

Frontman Matty Healy posted a saxophone-flecked, 10-second clip of the imminent song on his Instagram page late last month. Elsewhere, the lyrics for ‘Part Of The Band’ were revealed on a series of black-and-white billboards.

Now, The 1975 have taken to social media to share a new 13-minute portion of the single. It’s accompanied by a brief clip of Healy standing atop an old-fashioned car as he looks out towards the ocean.

This latest teaser includes more orchestral elements of the song – you can watch it now here:

Healy recently made a rare return to Reddit where he gave fans some more information on ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’, which will follow 2020’s ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’.

The album will also include the songs ‘Looking For Somebody (To Love)’, ‘I’m In Love With You’, ‘Wintering’ and ‘When We Are Together’ – see the full tracklist here. A release date is not yet known.

Back in August 2021, Matty Healy poked fun at the prospect of “making another ‘classic record'”.

The 1975 will make their live return this August, playing two gigs as part of Japan’s Summer Sonic Festival. The gigs will mark the band’s first shows since they performed in Dublin in March 2020.