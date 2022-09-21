Listen to The 1975’s tender new single ‘All I Need To Hear’

The 1975 have released another new single, ‘All I Need To Hear’ – you can listen to it below.

The song is the latest preview of the Manchester band’s upcoming fifth album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’, which is due out on October 14 via Dirty Hit (pre-order/pre-save here).

It follows on from the recent tracks ‘Part Of The Band’, ‘Happiness’ and ‘I’m In Love With You’.

“‘Cause I don’t need music in my ears/ I don’t need the crowds and the cheers/ Just tell me you love me/ Cause that’s all that I need to hear,” frontman Matty Healy sings in the romantic new cut.

Speaking to Apple Music 1 about ‘All I Need To Hear’, Healy explained: “A lot of my songs require me to perform them, but I think that I’d love to hear Joe Cocker [sing this] – not that we could have that, but it feels like one of those songs where it’s like I’ve stepped out of the Matty-ness of everything.”

He continued: “And it’s something that Adele could sing… it would make total sense, and she wouldn’t have to talk about jacking off or what [The 1975’s] usual subject matter is.”

Healy performed a solo version of ‘All I Need To Hear’ when he supported Phoebe Bridgers in Los Angeles last October.

‘All I Need To Hear’ is accompanied by a Samuel Bradley-directed official live performance video, which you can watch above.

The 1975 are set to embark on a UK and Ireland headline tour in January 2023 following a string of North American concerts this November/December. You can find any remaining tickets here (UK) and here (NA).

Last month, The 1975 stepped in as last-minute headliners at Reading & Leeds 2022 after Rage Against The Machine were forced to cancel. It marked Healy and co’s second bill-topping appearance at the dual event.

In a four-star review of their Reading ’22 set, NME praised The 1975 for “effortlessly party[ing] through the greatest hits”, adding: “They know their way around a pop song and putting on a show.”